Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow presses government for funding to shelter asylum claimants

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is slated to hold a news conference today as she presses the federal government to step up with more money to shelter asylum claimants.



Chow is expected to tour a church helping to house refugees and asylum seekers before her scheduled 2:30pm news conference alongside church, community and housing representatives.



The federal government pledged 97 million dollars earlier this month to help Toronto open up new shelter spaces and support asylum claimants.



With city finances stretched, Chow says it falls short of the 157-million needed to keep up with growing shelter demands.