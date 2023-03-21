Toronto mayoral race shapes up as former police chief, city councillor announce bids

Toronto's mayoral race is taking shape as two prominent civic leaders announce their bids to fill the seat left by John Tory.

City councillor Josh Matlow made his long-anticipated entry into the race just hours after former police chief Mark Saunders announced his candidacy.

The two mayoral hopefuls join a field that includes former city councillor and deputy mayor Ana Bailão, former city councillor Giorgio Mammoliti; former Sun columnist Anthony Furey and Gil Penalosa, Tory's main challenger in the last election.

City councillor Brad Bradford could enter the race after forming an advisory committee last month, while Liberal MPP Mitzie Hunter has said she is also considering a run.

Tory announced his resignation last month after admitting to an ``inappropriate relationship'' with a former staffer.

The mayoral byelection is planned for June 26, subject to city council's approval at its meeting next week.