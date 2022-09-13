Toronto officer killed in shooting worked with a highly specialized motorcycle unit
The Toronto police officer who was killed in a string of shootings yesterday worked with a highly specialized motorcycle unit that provides security escorts for dignitaries like prime ministers and premiers.
Police have said 38-year-old Constable Andrew Hong was shot dead in an ambush while eating lunch at a Tim Hortons in Mississauga.
The president of the Toronto Police Association says Hong loved to smile, ride motorcycles and spend time with his family.
Jon Reid says Hong -- a veteran officer of 22 years -- was very well respected and is going to be missed by many.
NITM WITH TIM DENIS
Janice Arnoldi - Host of Life Unscripted/Janice and Robin Digital Communications
Brandon Currie - Chartered Life Underwriter, Certified Financial Planner at C.R. Smith Financial
Debbie Zimmerman Grape Growers luncheon to kick of Grape and Wine
View From The Drive Thru Sept 13
