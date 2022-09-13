Toronto officer killed in shooting worked with a highly specialized motorcycle unit

The Toronto police officer who was killed in a string of shootings yesterday worked with a highly specialized motorcycle unit that provides security escorts for dignitaries like prime ministers and premiers.

Police have said 38-year-old Constable Andrew Hong was shot dead in an ambush while eating lunch at a Tim Hortons in Mississauga.

The president of the Toronto Police Association says Hong loved to smile, ride motorcycles and spend time with his family.

Jon Reid says Hong -- a veteran officer of 22 years -- was very well respected and is going to be missed by many.