Toronto, Ottawa, and Hamilton make top ten list of 'bed bug cities'
Hamilton has made it onto Orkin Canada's top ten bed bug cities.
The list is based on the number of commercial and residential bed bug treatments carried out by the company between January 1st and December 31st of 2019.
Toronto claims the number one spot followed by Winnipeg, Vancouver, St. John's, Ottawa, Scarborough, Halifax, Oshawa, and Sudbury.
Hamilton rounds out the top 10.
