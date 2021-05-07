Toronto police are investigating a theft that gives kidnapping a whole new meaning
Toronto police are investigating a theft that gives kidnapping a whole new meaning.
They say a baby goat was stolen from the Riverdale Zoo sometime between 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday.
The three-month-old Nubian goat is named Juniper.
Police say her identical twin sister, Justine, was left in the pen unharmed.
Juniper is described as weighing roughly 13 kilograms, and having fur that is black and silver, with brown legs and white ears.
Police say farm staff told them the baby goat -- also called a kid -- wouldn't leave the pen without her mother, and likely would have cried out during the alleged theft.
