Toronto police break up allegedly illegal gambling den; lay stay-at-home charges

Toronto police say they have arrested 14 people after finding an allegedly illegal gaming house in a downtown basement.

Police say they went to an address, near Dundas Street and Spadina Avenue, on Friday following reports of a person with a gun.

Officers say they discovered a group of people and evidence of illegal gaming in the basement and recovered a quantity of cash.

The 14 accused were charged under the Criminal Code and for breaking Ontario's stay-at-home order.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

The accused are scheduled to appear in court on March 25.

