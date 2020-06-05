Toronto Police Chief takes a knee with anti-racism protestors
Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders was seen kneeling with protestors at the "March For Change" in downtown Toronto.
CP24 says Saunders thanked the protestors and told them their message is important.
The rally is the first in a series of anti-racism demonstrations planned for Toronto.
An anti-racism rally called #Justice4BlackLives is planned for Niagara Falls tomorrow along Victoria Ave at noon.
My Command and I met protesters today and we took a knee. We see you and we are listening. The @TorontoPolice fully supports peaceful and safe protests this weekend and always. We have to all stay in this together to make change. #Toronto #PeacefulProtests pic.twitter.com/XM9Xd64irS— Mark Saunders (@marksaunderstps) June 5, 2020
