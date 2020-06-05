iHeartRadio
Toronto Police Chief takes a knee with anti-racism protestors

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders was seen kneeling with protestors at the "March For Change" in downtown Toronto.

CP24 says Saunders thanked the protestors and told them their message is important.

The rally is the first in a series of anti-racism demonstrations planned for Toronto.

An anti-racism rally called #Justice4BlackLives is planned for Niagara Falls tomorrow along Victoria Ave at noon.
 

