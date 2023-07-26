Toronto police dog shot dead during search for armed suspect

Ontario's police watchdog says a 44-year-old man suspected of murder allegedly shot at officers and killed a police dog before he was shot by a Toronto officer.



The Special Investigations Unit says Toronto police responded to an apartment building on Dixon Road near Kipling Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday in an attempt to locate and arrest a 44-year-old man for murder.



The SIU says the man allegedly fled the property, shot at officers and was later tracked down in a nearby backyard.



They say the man shot and killed a police service dog and an officer shot the 44-year-old suspect.



Toronto paramedics say one person was taken from the scene with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.



The SIU says the 44-year-old remains in hospital.

The Niagara Regional Police Service has sent its condolences to Toronto police and the K-9 unit.

Niagara police tweeted "our thoughts are with his handler and colleagues in this difficult time. #RIPBingo"