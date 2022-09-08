Toronto police investigating after two dogs stolen at knifepoint

Toronto police are asking for help finding a black Scottish Terrier and a Shih Tzu in a stroller they say were dognapped at knifepoint in the city's downtown.

Police say a person walking the dogs near the Yonge and Dundas Square area at around 11 p.m. last Thursday was confronted by a man and a woman.

They say the man drew a knife and then took off with the two dogs.

Police say Yurield is a black Scottish Terrier and Mari is a golden brown Shih Tzu who was in a stroller at the time.

The first suspect is described as a 25-year-old white man with black hair wearing a baseball hat and police described the second suspect as a white woman in her 30s with brown hair who was wearing a light green long-sleeve shirt and sweatpants.

Police are asking people with information about the dogs' whereabouts to contact them.