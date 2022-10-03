Toronto Police issue coyote warning

Toronto police have issued a warning about two aggressive coyotes that reportedly tried to attack a person in the Guildwood area of the city this morning.

They say in a tweet that no injuries were reported but they are advising people in the area to use caution.

Police say Toronto Animal Services has also been notified of the incident.

It comes after a rash of coyote attacks in Burlington where seven people were bitten and four animals were euthanized.