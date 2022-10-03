Toronto Police issue coyote warning
Toronto police have issued a warning about two aggressive coyotes that reportedly tried to attack a person in the Guildwood area of the city this morning.
They say in a tweet that no injuries were reported but they are advising people in the area to use caution.
Police say Toronto Animal Services has also been notified of the incident.
It comes after a rash of coyote attacks in Burlington where seven people were bitten and four animals were euthanized.
ANIMAL COMPLAINT:— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 3, 2022
Guildwood Pkwy & Livingston Rd
- reports of 2 coyotes in the area, aggressive & tried to attack someone
- police notified
- no reported injuries
- @TOAnimalServices being notified by @311Toronto
- use caution in the area#GO1923445
^al
-
