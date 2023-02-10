Toronto police officer charged with manslaughter, aggravated assault in teen's death

Ontario's police watchdog has charged a Toronto police officer with manslaughter and aggravated assault in the April 2021 death of a teenager.

The Special Investigations Unit says it has reasonable grounds to believe Const. Calvin Au, who was off-duty at the time, committed criminal offences in the death of 19-year-old Chadd Facey.

It says an investigation found that two off-duty Toronto police officers met and interacted with Facey in Brampton, Ont., on April 26, 2021.

The SIU says the teen was taken to hospital later that day by ambulance and was subsequently pronounced dead.

Au is charged with one count of manslaughter and one count of aggravated assault.

He is set to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on March 2.