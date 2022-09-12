Toronto police officer killed in shooting in Mississauga

A Toronto police officer has been killed and a suspect is in custody after two separate shootings in the Greater Toronto Area.



Peel Regional Police spokeswoman Heather Cannon says two people have been shot in Mississauga, Ont.,, and one of them has been taken to a trauma centre.



Multiple sources have told The Canadian Press that a Toronto police officer was killed in Mississauga.



Halton Regional Police, which serves Milton, Ont., says one person has been confirmed dead and two others have been taken to hospital.



Halton Regional Police say they have a suspect in custody, believed to be the same person involved in the Mississauga shooting.



Peel Regional Police had sent an emergency alert Monday afternoon warning the public about an ``armed and dangerous'' suspect driving a stolen Jeep Cherokee.