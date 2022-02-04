iHeartRadio
Toronto Police prepare for Saturday's trucker protest

Police in Toronto are expected to provide an update today as they prepare for a planned protest against COVID-19 measures and vaccine mandates.

The protest is evidently connected to the so-called Freedom Convoy that set up camp in Ottawa last weekend.

It's not clear how many people will descend on Queen's Park tomorrow for the protest.

But police have said they plan to shut down some roads to ensure nobody blocks access to nearby hospitals. 

