Toronto police release video of alleged intentional crash that killed teenager
Toronto police have taken the rare step of releasing video of an alleged intentional crash that claimed the life of a 16-year-old boy.
The graphic footage posted to YouTube appears to show an SUV on a sidewalk chasing two people, striking one of them from behind and running him over.
Police say the video suggests the crash was intentional.
They're releasing the clip in an attempt to jog witnesses' memories of the incident, which happened in the early hours of Oct. 7 and was initially reported as a hit-and-run.
Officers found Matthew Dreaver badly injured, and he died after paramedics took him to hospital.
Const. Victor Kwong says police took the decision to release the video seriously, first making sure the boy's mother was OK with the footage being made public.
5:30 Roundtable with Cindy Goldrick and Carlos Garcia
Matt and the panel talk about the stories of the day.
Graffiti vandals have struck again in downtown St. Catharines
They've tagged glass window panes, brick, stucco, concrete walls, cars and even trees. Matt talks to Tisha Polocko, Downtown BIA.
New CSA Research Finds Canadian Employers Can Do More to Address Workplace Fatigue
With unprecedented levels of workplace fatigue attributed to modern day work, a national standard could help address the issue and improve workplaces in Canada. Matt talks to Doug Morton, Director of Government Relations for CSA Group.