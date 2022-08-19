Toronto police say a child is dead after being struck by a vehicle in a parking lot

Toronto police say a child is dead after being hit by a vehicle in a west-end parking lot.

Officers responded around 7:30 p.m. Thursday to a parking lot in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard and Albert Avenue for reports that a toddler or a young child had been struck by a vehicle.

Police later tweeted the child was taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The post did not specify the child's age or gender.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene and traffic services is investigating.