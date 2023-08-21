Toronto police search for man after rocks dropped from bridge

Toronto police say they are looking for a man who allegedly dropped softball-size rocks off a pedestrian bridge onto vehicles twice this month.



Officers responded to calls from the Massey Square and Crescent Town Road area on August 9th and August 16th about a man standing on a bridge, waiting for a vehicle to approach and then throwing a rock on top of it.



Police describe the suspect as a 50- to 60-year-old man, with a thin build and short dark hair.



Anyone with information is asked to contact police.