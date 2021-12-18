Toronto Police Service Chief James Ramer tests positive for COVID-19

The Toronto Police Service says Chief James Ramer has tested positive for COVID-19.

The service says in a release that he tested positive Friday afternoon.

The release says even though he wasn't showing symptoms Ramer went for the test out of an abundance of caution.

Ramer says he feels well and continues to work while isolating at home.

He says he is working closely with Toronto Public Health and the police service wellness unit to ensure his close contacts are notified.

There were no details on the type of COVID-19 he tested positive for.

