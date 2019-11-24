Toronto police warn of man with axe in downtown

Toronto police are searching for a man with an axe who has reportedly been walking around the downtown area and swinging the weapon.

They say the man was yelling at people on Saturday evening and striking some garages with the large axe.

Investigators say he then began striking transit poles with the weapon.

Const. David Hopkinson says the man was moving through the downtown area fairly quickly.

Officers are still searching for him.

Hopkinson says there were no reports of injuries as of 7 p.m.