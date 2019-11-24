Toronto police warn of man with axe in downtown
Toronto police are searching for a man with an axe who has reportedly been walking around the downtown area and swinging the weapon.
They say the man was yelling at people on Saturday evening and striking some garages with the large axe.
Investigators say he then began striking transit poles with the weapon.
Const. David Hopkinson says the man was moving through the downtown area fairly quickly.
Officers are still searching for him.
Hopkinson says there were no reports of injuries as of 7 p.m.
-
5PM
Is the scow going over the falls? Town of Lincoln on possible sign bylaw changes; Mike Kirkopolous, Lincoln CAO. The Late Roundtable with Cara Krezek and Paul Tappay
-
4PM
Waste collection going up, water & wastewater going up. Lake Erie flood watch, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is currently predicting water levels to increase, Tom talks to Ryan Kitchen with the NPCA. Canadian Elite Basketball League signs broadcast deal with CBC Mike Morreale CEBL commiss.
-
3PM
Hockey coach horror stories. Talking to Sylvain Chalrebois about Canada’s distribution problems beyond the CN strike. Don't Text 'OK'. Huh? Top 10 Pet Names according to the City of Mississauga