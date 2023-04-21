Toronto Raptors fire head coach Nick Nurse

The Toronto Raptors have fired head coach Nick Nurse, the team announced on Friday.

Nurse joined the Raptors organization in 2013 as an assistant coach before being named the ninth head coach in team history in June 2018.

He guided the Raptors to their first NBA title the following year. Toronto defeated the Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers and the Milwaukee Bucks before topping the Golden State Warriors in the final.

Nurse, 55, was named the league's coach of the year after Toronto posted a 53-19 mark in the 2019-20 season.

He entered the current campaign (2022-23) with a 186-122 career record as Toronto head coach. The Raptors were 48-34 in the 2021-22 season and were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Philadelphia 76ers.

However, the Raptors failed to return to the playoffs this season after finishing ninth in the East with a 41-41 record and losing to the Chicago Bulls in the NBA play-in tournament.