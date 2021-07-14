Toronto Region Board of Trade asks for vaccine passport system for non-essential business activities
The Toronto Region Board of Trade has asked the province to introduce a vaccine passport system for non-essential business activities.
CEO Jan De Silva says larger events like business conferences can only reopen safely with vaccine passports.
Alberta will not be issuing vaccine passports while Quebec has signalled it will require them by September.
The board says it is in talks with the premier's office about introducing a vaccine passport system.