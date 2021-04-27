Toronto resident dies in crash on QEW
The OPP have issued a correction after fatal crash on the QEW this morning.
Officials say the 46 year old deceased driver is from Toronto, not Niagara as originally stated.
The driver was killed after someone using an excavator in a construction zone on the Toronto bound QEW at Nikola Tesla Boulevard hit an overhead road sign, causing the sign to collapse and hit a passing vehicle.
The OPP expect to reopen the closed portion of the QEW between Nikola Tesla and North Shore within the next hour.
-
COVID-19 UPDATE FOR Apr 27 - DR. KARIM ALIWhat have learned from the India-covid-variant? What do you say to someone who is vaccine hesitant? Tim talks to Dr. Karim Ali Director, Division of Infectious Diseases and Antimicrobial Stewardship Program, and Lead Physician for Emergency Preparedness.
-
view from the drive thru - fat cat executives are getting fatterview from the drive thru - fat cat executives are getting fatter
-
Council Recap Apr 27 – St Catharines Mayor Walter SendzikWhat happened at council last night? Some beachgoers will need to pay for parking at two St. Catharines beaches, but residents can still park for free. St. Catharines council is extending waiving parking fees for on-street parking and parking in municipal lots.