Toronto resident dies in crash on QEW

The OPP have issued a correction after fatal crash on the QEW this morning.

Officials say the 46 year old deceased driver is from Toronto, not Niagara as originally stated.

The driver was killed after someone using an excavator in a construction zone on the Toronto bound QEW at Nikola Tesla Boulevard hit an overhead road sign, causing the sign to collapse and hit a passing vehicle.

The OPP expect to reopen the closed portion of the QEW between Nikola Tesla and North Shore within the next hour.