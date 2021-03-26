Toronto residents aged 70 and older will be able to book COVID-19 vaccine

Toronto is expanding its COVID-19 vaccine effort to residents aged 70 and older.

Starting Saturday, individuals born in 1951 and earlier can schedule their shot through the province's booking portal.

The city says the expanded age group will be able to book vaccinations at three of the city's mass immunization clinics this weekend and two more as of Monday.

Toronto Mayor John Tory says the number of residents signing up for vaccines has been decreasing since the city opened up bookings to those aged 75 and older earlier this week.

Tory says the city has almost 30,000 appointments available over the coming week and encouraged those eligible to get their shots.

The province says as of Thursday night, more than 71 per cent of Ontario residents aged 80 and over have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

In Niagara, residents 75+ can make their appointment by calling the Ontario portal.

