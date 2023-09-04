Toronto residents complain about CNE air show noise

Hundreds have gathered in Toronto's Coronation Park near the waterfront this weekend to catch the Canadian International Air Show.



It showcases an impressive display of jet planes demonstrating their best loops, rolls and turns.



But not everyone is thrilled about the annual staple of the Canadian National Exhibition.



Some say it causes undue stress for those living with P-T-S-D and disruptions for people and pets.



The roar of the aircraft engines could be heard starting on Thursday when practice days for the show began, prompting some social media users to consider leaving town for the weekend to escape the noise.



Anita Presnyak and Anton Babych -- originally from Ukraine -- are living near the C-N-E site.



They say some of their friends who are still struggling with memories of war expressed discomfort and even panic attacks from the noise.



The City of Toronto will invite residents to provide feedback for city noise pollution public consultations starting next week.