Toronto Rock Lacrosse team moving to Hamilton

The Toronto Rock Lacrosse team is moving to Hamilton.

The Rock has reached a 5-year agreement, with a team option for a multi-year extension, with Spectra managed Core Entertainment to relocate the team’s home games to Hamilton’s FirstOntario Centre beginning with the 2021-22 season.

Toronto Rock Owner, President and GM Jamie Dawick made the announcement today at a press conference at FirstOntario Centre along with Rock captain Challen Rogers.

“There are a lot of reasons with a lot of layers to this decision, but when all things were considered, we feel this is best for the future of the Toronto Rock and we’re very excited to work with FirstOntario Centre,” said Dawick who has owned the team since 2009. “There is a strong business case behind the relocation to Hamilton, including a significant reduction in game operations costs as well as the opportunities that exist to better connect with our fan base and most importantly grow that fan base and increase revenues.”

Dawick noted that the Rock will have a much better selection of home game dates at FirstOntario Centre and the vast majority of home games in 2021-22 will be played on Saturday nights.