iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Toronto's alleged feces flinger back in court today

CKTB NEWS - Fecal flinger, fecal fugitive, feces

The man accused of dumping buckets of liquefied feces on five strangers in Toronto is due back in court today.

Samuel Opoku was arrsted last week and charged with five counts each of assault with a weapon and mischief.

The arrest followed three alleged attacks in or near two university campuses in the city.

 Police say all the attacks appeared to be random as the victims had no known connection to the suspect. 

CKTB - Storm Desk Llink
CKTB - Stormdesk - 300x100

Latest Audio