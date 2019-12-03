Toronto's alleged feces flinger back in court today
The man accused of dumping buckets of liquefied feces on five strangers in Toronto is due back in court today.
Samuel Opoku was arrsted last week and charged with five counts each of assault with a weapon and mischief.
The arrest followed three alleged attacks in or near two university campuses in the city.
Police say all the attacks appeared to be random as the victims had no known connection to the suspect.
Jennifer Fanning Gas Issues Update
Gas update - Ministry Of Environment response and now 90 people say they have had issues
Jeff Burch, NDP MPP, Municipal affairs critic
Jeff Burch calls for OPP investigation following ombudsman report