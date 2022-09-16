iHeartRadio
Toronto's new police chief is a 32-yr member of the force

Toronto will get a new police chief on December 19th.

Myron Demkiw says he's honoured to be named the new leader of the force.

Demkiw, a 32-year veteran of the Toronto Police Service, is currently the acting deputy chief of the specialized operations command.

Mayor John Tory says Demkiw is a respected policing expert on gun and gang violence prevention and intervention.

