Toronto's new police chief is a 32-yr member of the force
Toronto will get a new police chief on December 19th.
Myron Demkiw says he's honoured to be named the new leader of the force.
Demkiw, a 32-year veteran of the Toronto Police Service, is currently the acting deputy chief of the specialized operations command.
Mayor John Tory says Demkiw is a respected policing expert on gun and gang violence prevention and intervention.
-
NITM WITH TIM DENIS
GUESTS
Marty Mako - Commander, Mobile Integrated Health, Niagara Emergency Medical Services
Brett Boake - General Manager, Score Promotions
-
Last Call with Richard Crouse
-
Tim Coons Niagara Grape and Wine Festival Board Chair
