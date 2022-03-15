Toronto's SickKids hospital expecting small number of cancer patients from Ukraine

Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children says it is expecting the arrival of pediatric cancer patients from Ukraine.



In a statement, the hospital said fewer than five children were expected to arrive within 36 to 48 hours.



The hospital said it had been preparing for that possibility for ``a number of days.''



SickKids said it has long-standing partnerships with children's hospitals in Ukraine that enable it to support urgent children's health-care needs in that country.



The hospital said that while its priority remains meeting the needs of children in Ontario and Canada, there is a moral responsibility to provide care to vulnerable children from elsewhere when capacity allows.



Russia's invasion of Ukraine has escalated in recent days, with more than three million people fleeing Ukraine so far.