Toronto shootings leave one dead and several injured this weekend
Toronto's mayor is speaking out about gun violence after the country's largest city was rocked by a weekend of bloodshed.
Three separate shootings occurred over the last few days, leaving behind one dead, a several injured.
John Tory says the shootings are ``extremely upsetting and unsettling for people, as they are for me.''
Police have identified the latest fatality from a shooting near Union Station as 24-year-old Stephon Little-McClacken.
There have been no arrests related to any of the shootings.
-
-
NTIM with Steph VivierNTIM with Steph Vivier GUESTS April Jeffs - Chair, Niagara Parks Commission Jon Braithwaite - CEO, The Hope Centre
-
Richard CrouseRichard Crouse