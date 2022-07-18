iHeartRadio
Toronto shootings leave one dead and several injured this weekend

union station lockdown

Toronto's mayor is speaking out about gun violence after the country's largest city was rocked by a weekend of bloodshed.
    
Three separate shootings occurred over the last few days, leaving behind one dead, a several injured.
    
John Tory says the shootings are ``extremely upsetting and unsettling for people, as they are for me.''
    
Police have identified the latest fatality from a shooting near Union Station as 24-year-old Stephon Little-McClacken.
    
There have been no arrests related to any of the shootings.

