Toronto shootings leave one dead and several injured this weekend

Toronto's mayor is speaking out about gun violence after the country's largest city was rocked by a weekend of bloodshed.



Three separate shootings occurred over the last few days, leaving behind one dead, a several injured.



John Tory says the shootings are ``extremely upsetting and unsettling for people, as they are for me.''



Police have identified the latest fatality from a shooting near Union Station as 24-year-old Stephon Little-McClacken.



There have been no arrests related to any of the shootings.