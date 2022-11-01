Toronto Stock Exchange halts trading due to technical issue
The Toronto Stock Exchange halted trading shortly after the opening bell on Tuesday due to a technical issue.
The TMX Group which operates the exchange says trading has stopped for the TSX, TSXV, and Alpha markets.
TMX says it is experiencing a connection issue with the TSX order entry symbol range M to S.
It says it is investigating the issue and will provide updates.
When calling the number listed on the TMX Group's website, a message says the market is in a pre-open state.
Trading will remain halted until further notice.