Toronto teacher on home assignment after wearing blackface at school

A Toronto high school says a teacher who dressed in blackface has been placed on home assignment while an investigation takes place.

Parkdale Collegiate Institute principal Julie Ardell says a white staff member wore blackface at school on Friday as many teachers and students dressed up for Halloween.

Ardell says in a letter to parents that the incident was racist and dehumanizing.

She says the school immediately reported the incident to the Toronto District School Board, which is investigating.

Ardell says students alerted the vice-principal in the morning and the teacher was told wash their face immediately.

The principal says the school has more work to do to fight anti-Black racism, but says they will continue to identify, interrupt and address both covert and overt acts of racism.

