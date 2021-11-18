Toronto teacher who wore blackface to school 'no longer employed

A school board official says a Toronto high school teacher who dressed in blackface is ``no longer employed'' at the board.

Debbie Donsky, superintendent of education with the Toronto District School Board, provided an update in a letter to parents and students.

She says the board completed its investigation into the incident and the ``appropriate consequences have been applied.''

Earlier this month, the principal of Parkdale Collegiate Institute said in a letter to parents that a white staff member wore blackface at school as many teachers and students dressed up for Halloween.

Julie Ardell said in the letter that the incident was racist and dehumanizing, and had been reported to the board.

The school said the teacher had been placed on home assignment as the incident was investigated.

