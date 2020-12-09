Toronto teachers calling for government to keep schools closed for first two weeks of January
Toronto teachers are calling on the provincial government to keep schools closed for the first two weeks of January.
In an open letter, several union heads have asked the province and Toronto Public Health to move all Toronto schools to online learning starting January 4, for at least the first two weeks of the month.
The letter states this is to ensure schools do not contribute to the spread of the virus in the post-holiday period.
The Ontario Secondary Schools Teachers' Federation, Professional Student Services Personnel, Elementary Teachers of Toronto, and CUPE 4400 - Toronto Education Workers have co-signed the letter.
The unions, on behalf of the teachers, are also calling on the government to expand its current pilot project of school-based, voluntary COVID-19 testing for people who are asymptomatic.
Toronto is currently in the grey lockdown zone of Ontario's COVID framework.
Of the 1,890 cases of COVID confirmed in Ontario today, Toronto was responsible for 517 cases.
(with files from Newstalk 1010)
-
Weekly Women Health ShowMatt Holmes Speaks with Irene Hogan - Author, Menopause Expert, Pharmacist at Carlton Heights Pharmasave regarding women's health and lifestyle issues
-
Health Canada Approves Pfizer COVID-19 VaccineMatt Holmes Speaks with Dr. Ahmad Firas Khalid – Health Policy PhD Graduate and Queen Elizabeth Scholar McMaster University regarding Health Canada approving Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
-
FOLLOW UP - Lincoln County Humane Society is asking for help for a homeless senior manFOLLOW UP to... LCHS says a St. Catharines senior came to them to turn in his pets as he cannot care for them while living in his car. They asked for donations to help the man, and any extras will be taken to Community Care. The community listened. Tim talks to LCHS Exec Dir Kevin Strooband.