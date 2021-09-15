Toronto teachers who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1 could lose their jobs

Teachers and staff in the Toronto District School Board who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1 could lose their jobs.

The school board in Canada's most populous city has published its staff vaccination policy, which takes a harder line than the minimum guidelines set by the province.

The rules apply to employees, trustees and others who come in direct contact with staff and students in the workplace.

Exemptions on human rights grounds will be considered but the board says it will balance its duty to accommodate against its obligations to protect staff and students' health.

It says failing to comply with the policy or giving false statements about being vaccinated could lead to termination from employment.

The board says 83 per cent of its staff are currently vaccinated against the virus.

