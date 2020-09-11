Toronto to open centre for those with COVID-19 who can't self-isolate at home
Toronto will be opening a centre for those with COVID-19 who cannot self-isolate at home.
Toronto Public Health medical officer Dr. Eileen de Villa says the centre will have 140 rooms and is set to open this weekend.
She says the federal government is providing $13.9 million for the centre, which will cover the entire costs for 12 months.
Canada's Minister of Health Patty Hajdu says the federal government is open to helping other cities launch similar sites if needed.
De Villa says Toronto Public Health case investigators will determine who can use the centre.
She says COVID-19 has been shown to spread easily within the home.
-
NIAGARA REAL ESTATE SHOW - Episode 18Tim and Rob talk about what NOT to do when selling your house. See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
-
LIZ FLEMING TRAVELS - September 12thThis week, Liz speaks with Laura Byrne Paquet, a journalist, blogger and genius behind "Ottawa Road Trips", about great things to do in and around Ottawa. Then, Liz is talking about tips for road-trippers and delving into how to plan for a two-week travel-themed quarantine. You can make it as much fun as a holiday! See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
-
Hugo Chesshire - Greater Niagara Chamber of CommerceMatt talks to Hugo about what the impact the Fall season will have on local restaurants. See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.