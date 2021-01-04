Toronto to publicly report workplaces with COVID-19 outbreaks
Toronto Public Health will publicly report more COVID-19 outbreaks in workplaces going forward.
The measure was announced Monday along with stricter guidelines for employers reporting cases among their staff.
Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa says data will be broken down by workplace type and won't compromise individuals' privacy.
Mayor John Tory says public reporting will motivate employers to protect their workers and offer clarity on where the virus is spreading in the city.
De Villa says businesses must immediately notify public health when they become aware of two or more infected employees.
Employers must also ensure that employees are aware of the benefits available to them if they are unable to work due to COVID-19.
