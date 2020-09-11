Toronto will allow heaters on all outdoor patios this fall

The city hopes to extend the life of patio season in Toronto this year by allowing portable heaters on all outdoor patios, including ones in curb lanes.

The city's mayor says they have found a way to allow restaurant operators to maximize patio season by permitting portable heaters on almost all patios, making outdoor dining more appealing to customers.

John Tory says initially the city had rejected the idea of putting heaters on some patios due to safety concerns but staff have now come up with a plan to allow them on all patios.

The city has approved a list of different models of heaters that can be used safely.