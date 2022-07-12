Toronto woman with long COVID begins process of Medical Assistance in Dying

A Toronto woman in her 50s has begun the process of applying for Medical Assistance in Dying after contracting COVID-19 over two years ago.



Tracey Thompson says the ongoing symptoms of long COVID have left her fatigued, without energy and unable to work.



Thompson says applying for the medical procedure is exclusively a financial decision, citing over 26 months of lost income since she first started experiencing symptoms, and a lack of financial support.



She says she expects to run out of money in five months, which led her to apply for Medical Assistance in Dying, a procedure that first became legal in Canada in 2016.

