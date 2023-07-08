Toronto Zoo advising visitors to stop showing cellphone videos to gorillas

The Toronto Zoo is advising its visitors to avoid showing videos and photos on their cellphones as they distract the apes.



The zoo has posted signs at its gorilla enclosure to remind guests not to show videos or photos to its primates since some content can be upsetting and affect their relationships and behaviour within their families.



Hollie Ross, behavioural husbandry supervisor at the zoo, says one of the gorillas has become enthralled with videos visitors are showing him.



The zoo's website says the gorilla named Nassir was born in September 2009, is the -- quote -- ``epitome of a teenager'' and screen time would dominate his life if he had his way.