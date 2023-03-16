Toronto Zoo closes bird aviaries after bird flu detected in Niagara

It appears bird flu reported at a West Lincoln poultry farm has caused the Toronto Zoo to close its aviaries to the public.

The Zoo says as a result of a recent confirmation of Avian influenza in a commercial poultry farm within 200 kilometres of their location they are taking precautions to protect the birds in their care.

"While this strain of the disease is highly contagious and lethal to birds, it is important to note there have been no human cases detected in Canada."

Effective today the Toronto Zoo's walk-through bird aviaries in the pavilions will be closed to guests, and behind-the-scenes tours of animal food preparation and bird housing areas will be suspended.

While the zoo did not say where the virus was reported, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), bird flu was detected on Tuesday in a commercial poultry farm in West Lincoln.