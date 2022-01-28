Toronto Zoo welcomes litter of cheetah cubs, says 3 of them appear to be doing well

The Toronto Zoo says one of its cheetahs has given birth to a litter of cubs.

The zoo says Emarah, a 4 1/2-year-old cheetah and first-time mother, gave birth early Monday morning after a 92-day pregnancy.

It says one cub didn't survive but the remaining three appear to be doing well and have been nursing and wriggling around near their mother.

The zoo says cheetah cubs are born with their eyes closed and it will be about a week before they open them.

In the meantime, the organization says it will monitor Emarah and her cubs with cameras in order to minimize disturbances and allow the animals to bond.

It says that unless there is cause for concern, it will be a few weeks before the cubs get a full vet checkup.



