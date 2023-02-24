Tory leader condemns German politician who met with MPs, including Niagara West's Dean Allison

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is denouncing a German politician after several Tory MPs were criticized for meeting with her while she was in Canada this week.

Conservative MPs Dean Allison (Niagara-West's rep.), Colin Carrie and Leslyn Lewis were photographed having dinner with Christine Anderson, a member of the European Parliament.

She represents the Alternative for Germany party, a right-wing populist party that opposes immigration and was put under surveillance as a suspected extremist group by Germany's intelligence agency in 2021.

The chair of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network and at least two Canadian Jewish organizations expressed concern about the MPs having dinner with Anderson.

In a written statement responding to the concerns today Poilievre says Anderson's views are ``vile'' and that her ``racist, hateful views are not welcome here.''

The three MPs say in their own statement that they were not aware of her views.