Tory signals support of 'strong mayor' powers after report says Ford poised to act

Toronto Mayor John Tory is signalling his support for a ``strong mayor'' system after a report that he could soon receive greater powers from the province.

Tory says expanded powers are something he has said he would support in the past.

The statement comes after the Toronto Star reported that Ontario Premier Doug Ford is planning to give the mayors of Toronto and Ottawa greater authority over financial matters and appointments.

A ``strong mayor'' system is typically marked by the centralization of executive power with the mayor, who has control over department head appointments, oversees budgets, and sometimes is granted veto power.

Tory says his understanding is that the province is exploring the move to help tackle the housing crisis, and that he is determined to get more housing built regardless of his powers.

In 2018, Ford slashed the size of Toronto's city council nearly in half during the municipal election campaign.

