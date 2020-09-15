Tory threatens to crack down on Toronto party buses

The Mayor of Toronto warning party bus operators the city will be forced to get involved if they don't clean up their act.

Last weekend the party buses could be seen driving around downtown, crammed with people hanging out windows and yelling at passersby.

No one appeared to be wearing a mask and there was no physical distancing.

John Tory asks the owners of the bus companies, "Why are you going around doing something that is clearly outside what the rules provide for? Why are you setting a bad example?"

Tory says it's also a question of why anyone would get on a bus that has no safety protocols in place?

