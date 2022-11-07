Total lunar eclipse visible early tomorrow morning
You may want to get up early tomorrow to catch a glimpse of the last total lunar eclipse for the next three years.
The "beaver blood moon" eclipse will start at 5:17 a.m. tomorrow (Tuesday) and end a few minutes before 6:45 a.m.
The next total eclipse will not be visible in Ontario until 2025.
The Drive with Matt Holmes - John Greer, Executive Director at the Niagara SPCA and Humane Society
The Niagara SPCA is asking for donations as they try to rehabilitate a couple dogs that came into their care.
The two small dogs came to the SPCA after their owner died.