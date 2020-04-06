Total of 149 cases of COVID-19 in Niagara to date: NRPH

Niagara Region Public Health is reporting a total of 149 cases of COVID-19 in Niagara so far.

Yesterday that number was 136.

33 of those cases have been resolved, meaning the patient has recovered.

If you look at Niagara Health's website, you'll find a different number.

Both organizations say they have different numbers due to when they collect their data.

Also, Niagara Region Public Health only reports data on Niagara residents.

Niagara Health reports data on anyone at their facilities, regardless of where they're from.

At 610 CKTB, we strive to provide you with most accurate information that’s available.

We will continue to provide both numbers and do our best to explain the discrepancy between the two organizations.