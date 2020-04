The Ministry of Health is reporting a total of 4,726 cases of COVID-19 in the province to date.

That's up 379 from yesterday.

Of those 4,726 cases, 1,802 have been resolved and there have been 153 deaths.

People between 40-59 are still the most affected, with 35.7% of cases falling in that age range.

614 patients have been hospitalized.

