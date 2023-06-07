Total open-air burn ban effective immediately in West Lincoln

West Lincoln has issued a total open-air burn ban due to the dry and smokey conditions.

Acting Fire Chief Tim Hofsink made the call effective immediately saying all burn permits for West Lincoln residents are now suspended until further notice.

Environment Canada has issued a Special Air Quality Statement for Niagara due to high levels of air pollution caused by smoke plumes from forest fires in Quebec and northeastern Ontario.

Poor air quality is expected to persist into the weekend.

Fire Services will continue to monitor conditions daily.

“The wildfire situation elsewhere in Canada is contributing significantly to the poor air quality in our community. In order help prevent the air quality from worsening locally, a total ban on all open air burning is now in effect for the Township of West Lincoln. Dry conditions are already present and may extend this ban beyond the air quality advisory currently in place. Please monitor West Lincoln’s website and social media channels to obtain the latest information on open air burning in the coming days.” Tim Hofsink Acting Fire Chief

“The health of each and every member of our community is vital. Please prioritize your well being and modify your daily activities if need be, particularly if you or your loved ones have lung ailments, heart disease, are older adults, children, or are pregnant.” Mayor Cheryl Ganann