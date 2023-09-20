Totem pole may find new home at Canada Games Park

A 55 year old totem pole may have a new home at Canada Games Park.

Restoration work is now complete on the pole which once stood at Richard Pierpoint Park but the artists in charge of the restoration say it would be best to keep it indoors now.

The only facility the city has that might be able to accommodate the pole is the new athletics facility near Brock.

Phil Cristi, Director of community, recreation and culture services says they will rely on a feasibility study to give them those details and outline the possible cost of the relocation.

Click HERE to listen to Cristi discuss the possible move on The Drive.

The pole was commissioned back in 1967.