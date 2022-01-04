Tough new COVID restrictions just hours away in Ontario

In just a few hours restaurants in Ontario will have to close their dining rooms, and gyms and arenas are locking their doors for 21 days.

New provincial restrictions come into effect on Wednesday as COVID cases reach levels we have not seen yet.

CKTB's Twitter poll question is asking whether you will go out and do something tonight that you can't do tomorrow, such as visiting the casino or seeing a movie.

Right now 70% of people said no, they are staying home.

30% said they are enjoying one more night out.

Niagara is reporting 492 new COVID-19 infections today as the number of active cases jumps to 4405.

88 people are being treated in Niagara's hospitals for the virus, with eight patients being cared for in the ICU.

Ontario is reporting that 1290 people are in hospital with COVID-19 today.

The province says 266 people are in intensive care, up from 248 yesterday.

There are also 10 more deaths from the virus.

Ontario also logged more than 11300 new infections, but the province says those numbers don't show the full situation due to newly imposed restrictions on testing.