Tough new travel measures announced by Prime Minister

Tough new travel measures have been announced by the Prime Minister.

Starting Sunday, JustinTrudeau says Air Canada, WestJet, Air Transat and Sunwing are calling off all flights to Caribbean destinations and Mexico until the end of April.

Canadians already in those destinations will be contacted by their airlines to work on their return flights.

Trudeau also announced all Canadian travellers returning from overseas will have to take a COVID-19 PCR test at the airport, and quarantine in a designated hotel for three days at their own expense while they await results.

That expense is expected to be more than $2,000.

Those with negative test results will be able to then isolate at home, while those with positive tests will be immediately required to quarantine in designated government facilities.

Trudeau says non-essential travellers will also have to show a negative test before entry at the land border with the United States.

Anyone entering Canada must still complete the full, mandatory 14-day quarantine and submit information through the ArriveCAN app.